Image credit: Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty

The buzz around Bigg Boss 15 is immense and it is being stated that Rhea Chakraborty is going to be a part of it. Reportedly, the makers tried to woe her by giving Rs 35 lakh a week. If if is true, she may be one of the highest paid contestants of the controversial show. On that here is a list of contestants who got massive amounts to be a part of the show.