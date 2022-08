Image credit: YouTube

Laung Laachi 2 title track and other songs

How can we forget the amazing title track of Laung Laachi? It had become a rage, and now, in the sequel the makers have recreated it. The song is already getting a great response, and even the other tracks of the film are being loved by one and all. Also Read - Laung Laachi 2 trailer: Neeru Bajwa, Amberdeep Singh and Ammy Virk's second installment promises another roller coaster fun full of emotions