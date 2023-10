Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Will Kavya escape from Jaideep's wrath?

In the upcoming episode of Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, Adiraj asks Kavya if she knows Navya as the two share the same surname. She feels helpless and feels dizzy. She slips and is about to fall when Adiraj comes to hold her. On the other hand, Jaideep plans to harass Kavya.