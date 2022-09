Image credit: Twitter

Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history with young women

Leonardo DiCaprio has always been a heartthrob from a very young age. His good looks and charm always made him the centre of attention. Not just his fans but even many models and Hollywood beauties have lost their hearts to Leonardo DiCaprio once. Leonardo has had very rendezvous kinda romances throughout his life. His dating life has been widely discussed in Hollywood News yet he keeps it private. Out of all his affairs, his affairs with the younger women have been discussed a lot. As Leonardo broke up with his latest girlfriend (now ex) Camila Morrone who recently turned 25, Leo's dating history with younger women has yet again become the talk of the town. It has been noticed by netizens that he has been breaking up with all the women he's dated as soon as they turn 25 or sometimes when they are younger.