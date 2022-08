Image credit: Google

Prabhas will have strings of flops

A few months ago, in an interview, Venu Swamy had predicted that Prabhas may have big flops lined up, and producers who are putting money on him should think twice before doing it. Well, the actor's last two releases, Saaho and Radhe Shyam, have failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, all eyes are on Adipurush which is slated to release in January 2023.