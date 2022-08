Liger: Vijay Deverakonda got hate for Laal Singh Chaddha comments

Vijay Deverakonda did speak about the Boycott Bollywood trend. He said that such negative trends harmed the livelihoods of those who worked in the film industry. Then, he said that actors could not do anything about such trends, and wondered how much harm could they cause. This brought him more hate from the Boycott Bollywood campaigners.