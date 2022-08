Image credit: Google

Liger Hindi first weekend box office collection

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger released on 25th August 2022. On that day, the Hindi version of the film just had paid previews, and it got a full-fledged release on 26th August 2022. Liger took a good opening in Telugu, but from day 2 it has been getting a bad response. But, to everyone’s surprise Hindi version is collecting much better than the Telugu version. Liger Hindi has collected Rs. 13.85 in its first weekend (including paid previews). Well, of course, it’s not great numbers, but Liger Hindi has already surpassed the lifetime collection of many Bollywood biggies that released this year.