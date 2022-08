When Vijay Deverakonda got brutally honest about love

Honesty is rare and Vijay Deverkonda has the quality. He is brutally honest about his feeling. Whether it is about his work, love or anything else. In a recent interview with GQ, he admitted that he has he loves to be in love but he is scared of heartbreaks too. He honestly confessed that he has not said 'I love you too' to anyone to date as it does not come naturally to him. Recalling his childhood, he said that his father used to tell him that money is above everything and that is why he constructed a wall between him and love. He admitted that his father was wrong and now his outlook toward love is changing. Now isn't this being honest and aware of one's feelings? Also Read - Throwback Tadka: Liger star Vijay Deverakonda recalls being REJECTED as an actor 6 years ago in Mumbai