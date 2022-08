Liger's big release

In the pre-Covid era, the box office game has become very interesting. While big films are failing at the box office, some underdogs are doing really well. Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan tanked at the box office, all eyes are now on Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger. The pan-India film is going to hit the theatres on August 25. With only a few days left for the big release, here's looking at all the top updates about the film.