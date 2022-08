Image credit: Google

Vijay Deverakonda trolled for throwing attitude at journalist

Netizens just wait to troll celebrities without knowing what exactly happened with them. A few days ago, during a press conference in Hyderabad, a journalist stated that he was able to interact with the actor freely during the release of his film Taxiwala, but not now. So, Vijay told the journalist to put his feet up and converse with him in a relaxed way. Later, the actor put his feet up on the table, and said, ‘Let's talk freely’. Now, this didn’t go down well with a few people on social media and trolled Vijay for throwing attitude at journalist. Also Read - Liger: Does Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday song Aafat promotes rape culture? Vote Now