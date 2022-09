Image credit: Instagram

Ananya Panday vacationing in Italy

Away from all the negativity and discussion around Liger's failure, Ananya Panday has taken off to Italy to enjoy some quaint and relaxing time. Going by all the pictures that she is sharing on social media, one can say that the actress is having one memorable trip. When in Italy, you are bound to hit pretty beaches, take boat rides and explore the unexplored. And of course, it serves as the best opportunity to flaunt your beach body in pretty bikinis. Ananya Panday knows that just right!