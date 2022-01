Oh boy! Ananya Panday is soaring temperatures high in these latest pictures.

Rising star Ananya Panday has set the temperatures soaring high yet again with her sensuous looks and impeccable style. The actress dropped the latest pictures on her social media, which have already started trending. She donned upon a black net bodysuit with a high slit body hugging skirt and knee high boots. She also rocked the bangs look in the pictures, paired with minimal make-up, which further accentuated the look.