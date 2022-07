Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday travel in Mumbai local train

Vijay Deverakonda and Anayan Panday will be seen together on the big screen in Liger which is slated to release on 25th August 2022. The actors are busy with the promotions of the film, and recently they took Mumbai local train to travel so they can beat the traffic. After having a look at their pictures and videos, we can clearly say that they enjoy the train ride a lot.