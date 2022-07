Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in Mumbai local train

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are currently busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Liger. Today, the duo will be doing radio trails and they decided to take a local train to travel so they can beat the Mumbai traffic. Well, travelling in train surely helps celebs to save time that they would lose during the traffic.