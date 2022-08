Image credit: Google

Vijay Deverakonda (Liger)

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry. He is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the bilingual film Liger which has been shot in Hindi and Telugu, and it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Well, Liger is Vijay’s stardom test, and it will be interesting to see whether he will be able to join the pan-India star league like other South stars.