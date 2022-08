Liger among the lowest-rated films

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's film Liger made it to the theatres on August 25. There were high hopes for the film as there was a lot of buzz around it. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also starred Mike Tyson in a special appearance. However, the film failed to entertain the masses. It is among the lowest-rated films ever on IMDB. As we write, Liger has received a 1.6 rating out of 10 on IMDB. It is only behind KRK's Desh Drohi. Check the list here.