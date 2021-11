Image credit: Instagram

Special Indian lunch

Earlier, the Liger team had organised a special Indian lunch for Mike Tyson and his wife Kiki as they had known about his love for Indian food. The team conveyed that former boxing champion Tyson binged on garlic naan, tandoori chicken, butter chicken, fish tikka masala, and goat biryani for lunch. The team was super excited to host the lunch, as Tyson enjoyed the meal, specially asked for aloo gobi, samosa, palak paneer, and kebabs. Post lunch, all of them posed for happy pictures. Mike Tyson too was delighted with the Liger team's love and hospitality.