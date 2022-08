Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's coffee date

South star Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood diva Ananya Panday are currently on their toes promoting their upcoming film Liger. The film that sort of marks Vijay's debut in Bollywood is considered to be one of the biggest releases in recent times. Liger is expected to be a box office hit and the stars are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that it fulfills the expectations. Recently, Vijay and Ananya got papped on a coffee date.