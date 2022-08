Liger movie updates: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday embody Raj and Simran from DDLJ

The Liger trailer, which dropped on 21st July, has drawn a fabulous response across all quarters. Everything from Vijay Deverakonda's screen presence to Ananya Panday's spunk to Puri Jagannadh's direction to even Mike Tyson's fleeting appearance toward the end of the trailer and Ramya Krishnan's fierce avatar has got everyone talking nineteen to a dozen about Liger. Now Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are promoting the film with vigour, leaving no stone unturned, and everything they’re touching or everything they’re doing is turning to gold. Recently, the two stars visited Chandigarh, where they evoked the spirit of Raj and Simran from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge while promoting Liger and no Shah Rukh Khan or Kajol or DDLJ fan can miss their lovely pics. Take a look here…