South stars whose Bollywood debut went unnoticed

South films have always managed to create huge box office numbers with their exceptional films. These South superstars ventured into Bollywood, but did not create impact with their presence as imagined by everyone. Suriya, Ram Charan, Prithviraj, Vijay Deverakonda and many other South stars have already made their Bollywood debut, but went unnoticed. Have a look at this.