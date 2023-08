Lock Upp season 2 coming soon

After Bigg Boss, it's Lock Upp that got everyone quite interested. Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the reality show had contestants being locked up in Jail. The first season was won by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. Now, everyone is excited to know who will enter Lock Upp season 2. There is a lot of buzz around the contestants of Lock Upp 2. Some are confirmed, some are not! Here's the list of probable contestants of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp season 2.