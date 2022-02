Will Kangana Ranaut-Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp be the most controversial ever?

There is a lot of excitement for Lock Upp. The show will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor. In the promo, we saw how contestants will be provided with the basic minimum on the show. Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor are promising a show high on action, drama and sleaze. The conditions of survival are also tough. We guess that all creature comforts will be taken away from them. So far, Nisha Rawal and Munawar Faruqui have become confirmed contestants. The other names doing the rounds are Poonam Pandey, Rohman Shawl and Vikas Gupta. Netizens are quite blown away with the bold concept. If you want to watch some foreign shows high on bold quotient and survival skills, you can check out these ones…