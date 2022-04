Karanvir Bohra calls Prince Narula 'chachi'

In the end, Karanvir Bohra also spoke about the new contestant of Lock Upp - Prince Narula. He mentioned that he did not like Prince taking a stand for the wrong. He even called him 'chachi' and stated that Prince is narrow-minded. Karanvir Bohra reportedly said, 'I am very disappointed with Prince. For a man who has won four reality shows, he supported Zeeshan in his fight with Azma when I was shouting at him. There are a lot of instances where I feel that he shouldn't have behaved like that. He needs to stand up for the right. I am happy when Zeeshan apologised but the gesture of showing the middle finger was wrong. When Karan evicted him, Prince questioned the move. You cannot give people a second chance because they are your friends, specially when it's the question of violence against women. Prince is behaving like a chachi the way he sits around and gossips. He is asking to borrow followers from Anjali. He is narrow-minded.'