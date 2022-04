Lock Upp Poonam Pandey controversies: When Poonam broke down for being judged

Poonam Pandey is known for her bold personality and her controversial past. And for the same, she has been brutally trolled and judged all her life. She opened up on the same in one of the episodes of Lock Upp saying, 'Can I be me? If I don't like something then why should I do thinking what would the audience be thinking about me. Whatever that happened with me at home (domestic abuse) that is okay. Other than the life that I have lived, I have just been judged, trolled and mostly judged by women not men because I am not a 'Bharatiya Naari.' I don't do things as per the Indian culture. I am treated like an alien. People have a certain reaction just by hearing the name Poonam Pandey. I feel very bad because today I am not someone's wife, daughter-in-law but I am someone's daughter. Just because I did a few things in my life, I have been totally blacklisted.'