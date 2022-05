Lock Upp Grand Finale: Here is what fans need to know about Karan Kundrra-Kangana Ranaut's show

The grand finale of Lock Upp is going to happen on May 7-8, 2022. The winner will take home prize of Rs 25 lakh. Karan Kundrra has been joined by Tejasswi Prakash in the finale week as the jail warden. The contestants who got the ticket to finale are Prince Narula, Munawar Faruqui and Shivam Sharma. Besides, we also have Payal Rohatgi, Azma Fallah, Saisha Shinde in the finale. Lock Upp has got more than 100 million views on YouTube. It is a roaring success on ALT Balaji and MX Player. Here are a few details you need to know about the grand finale of Lock Upp…