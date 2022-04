Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut turns up the heat

Reality show Lock Upp, produced by Ekta Kapoor, is going great guns on both its OTT platforms, ALT Balaji and MX Player, and one of the major reasons behind it is how Kangana Ranaut has hosted the show. Of course, the contestants are an interesting bunch, but it can’t be denied that Kangana steals everyone’s thunder whenever she appears on Lock Upp. What’s more, as sizzling as some of the hotties are among the contestants, it’s the host that constantly puts her best fashion foot forward, especially when it comes to the ‘Judgement Day’ episodes, and this time, it looks like Kangana Ranaut has outdone herself, too, with the thigh-high slit, low-cleavage, shimmery purple gown she has chosen for tonight’s ‘Judgement Day’ episode, which she has graciously given us a sneak-peek of in a trio of recent Instagram posts.