Lock Upp: Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan or Nia Sharma, who will give company to Karan Kundrra?

Lock Upp that has Karan Kundrra as the jailor is headed for the finale week. Karan Kundrra has tweeted, “Dear @ALTBalaji & @MXPlayer….. As much as the excitement for the #LockUpp Finale hypes me, I do feel under pressure sometimes. Maybe a partner can help? Yours faithful, The Jailer.” The news is that the show is going to see a new warden and some of the hottest ladies from TV have been approached for the same. Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan and Nia Sharma are some of the names doing the rounds. Fans of TejRan are hoping that Tejasswi Prakash also comes on the show. Here is a lowdown…