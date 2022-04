Lock Upp latest controversies: Karanvir Bohra, Mandana Karim, Zeeshan Khan get eliminated; Prince enters as a challenger

Kangana Ranaut hosted reality web show Lock Upp ins one of the most-watched reality shows in the country. Every day it crosses a new milestone on the views. And apart from the views, Lock Upp is also getting a lot of traction due to its controversial nature. As y’all know, there are no teams but individual battles from now on. And the contestants have to reveal their deeper, darker secrets in order to stay locked inside the jail. Let’s have a dekko at what controversies did Lock Upp gather this time around. In the last couple of days, we saw Karanvir Bohra, Mandana Karimi and Zeeshan Khan being eliminated from the show. Prince Narula entered the show as a challenger.