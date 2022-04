Image credit: Instagram

Poonam recalls her family being ousted

Poonam broke down in tears when she recalled an incident that took place with her family three to four years back. Her family was thrown out of the housing society because it was her family. Even none of the family members told her the reason why they were thrown out of society, because she was the only earning member. She even said that she never spoke anything evil or wrong to anyone, she was always busy with her own work. First try to know me first before saying anything wrong about me, she had said.