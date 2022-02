Lock Upp: These 5 contestants of Kangana Ranaut's show impressed on day one

Lock Upp has surely fired up people’s imagination on social media. Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor’s show has contestants like Babita Phogat, Munawar Faruqui, Karanvir Bohra, Nisha Rawal, Swami Chakrapani, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Siddharth Sharma and others. Some contestants are being discussed on social media. Munawar Faruqui seems to have made the best first impression. He is someone who is funny and unafraid of Kangana Ranaut. Some Twitter users have found Payal Rohatgi oversmart. Take a look at the first five popular contestants…