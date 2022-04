Image credit: Google

Payal Rohatgi calls Saisha Shinde a 'ladka'

In one of the recent episodes of Lock Upp, Payal Rohatgi’s team won a task and Prince told her that her team won because there two guys in it, Shivam and Munawar. To this Payal said, Par Saisha thi na ladka, Saisha aur tumne bahut accha kiya. Munawar, who was standing there told Payal, 'don't'. Payal further clarified and said, Not in that way Saisha is strong, arre no please don't go in that zone. Later, when Saisha came to know about it, a fight took place between her, Payal and Munawar. Well, later Payal apologised publicly.