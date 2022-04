Image credit: Instagram

Mandana Karimi accuses Ali Merchant of masturbating in the bathroom

In the recent episode of Lock Upp, Mandana Karimi made a shocking and serious allegation against Ali Merchant that he was masturbating in the common bathroom. So, the other day, I went to the washroom first. After me Saisha had to go to the washroom. She was really upset the whole day. After me, when she went to the washroom, there was only one person who used the bathroom… It was Ali. And someone masturbated. And it was… there,” she said. Kangana schooled her for making ‘halla of body fluids' and told her that her mental stability is shaken. The host also asked Mandana to give Ali a benefit of doubt.