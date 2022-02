Kangana Ka Lock Upp

Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut are yet again coming together for one of a kind reality TV show called Lock Upp. Kangana will be the host of the show that will lock about 16 celebrities inside the jail for about 72 days. The elimination will be decided between the audience and the host. Based on 50% votes from either of them, the contestants will stay inside and be out. Lock Upp will be streamed online 24X7 on Alt Balaji and MX Player. Ekta Kapoor said that the show will be 'full of truth and controversies.' However, the format of the show is still not known. Let's check out the names that are confirmed and that are buzzing on social media right now as the contestants who can be locked up in Kangana's jail.