Payal Rohatgi –Sangram Singh wedding

When Sangram Singh had come to support Payal Rohatgi in Lock Upp, the wrestler had proposed her for the wedding. And now, the wedding is finally happening. Sangram took to Instagram to make an announcement about it. He posted, “Coming this July... Where we get to say the vows!!! And be wedding-bound! Love Sangram & Payal.” Well, fans of Payal and Sangram are excited for their big day, and they have been congratulating the couple.