Image credit: YouTube

Shivam Sharma – Sidharth Sharma fight

The first big fight that took place in Lock Upp was between Shivan Sharma and Sidharth Sharma. The two had a fight during the task and it wasn’t just verbal fight, but they got into a physical fight as well. Later, other contestants stopped them. During the nomination, Sidharth took Shivam’s name and said, I don't like his attitude. I feel he is one of those boys from Delhi who ruin the name of the city. If it is rape capital then it is because of men like him. He is a womaniser and someone who doesn't have a proper upbringing. Shivam got angry after hearing this and threatened to beat Siddharth with his chappal.