Image credit: Instagram

Karanvir Bohra's debt confession

TV actor Karanvir Bohra who has been in the industry for years recently revealed that he is under severe debt and needs the show Lock Upp to survive. He said on the show, 'I am down in the worst debt of my life (sic). Matlab main dhus chuka hoon, waisa waala sir bhi bahar nahi mera...I at least have 3-4 cases on me for not paying money back. From 2015 to now, whatever work I take up is only to return the money or pay back my debts. I feel so sorry for myself and for my family, what am I giving them. Agar meri jagah koi aur hota toh he would have committed suicide. If it would have not been for Teejay, mom, dad and my kids, I don't know what I would have done. For me this show is a lifeline.'