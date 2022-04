Lock Upp star Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui is currently ruling the show Lock Upp which is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. It was recently that he spoke about his secret marriage. Only after Kangana Ranaut motivated him to talk about his personal life that Munawar opened up. He shared that he is married and also has a son. This comes amidst his love angle with Anjali Arora. Munawar revealed that his divorce case is currently in the court and he entered the show only for his son. This revelation has left his fans shocked. But this is not the first time that such a revelation by a celebrity has shocked fans.