Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is currently ruling the headlines as he has turned out to be the winner of Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp. Along with the trophy, he even took home the massive amount of Rs 25 lakhs for winning the show. Apart from this, he also got a swanky new car and supposedly a trip to Italy. On that note, here's looking at other reality TV show winners and what they won.