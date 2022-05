Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui?

Ekta Kapoor's show Lock Upp which is hosted by Kangana Ranaut has reached its finale. The show that has Karan Kundrra as jailor and now Tejasswi Prakash as the warden will now get its first winner. On that note, we conducted a poll on Twitter asking who among Munawar Faruqui, Prince Narula, Payal Rohatgi and Anjali Arora will win the show. Unanimously, almost everyone voted for Munawar. He received more than 80.6 percent votes as we write this story. The difference between votes received by him and others is unimaginably huge. Scroll on.