Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui and girlfriend all loved-up on Nazila Sitashi's birthday

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui has been in a relationship with Nazila Sitashi since a while. It was her birthday, and Munawar Faruqui made sure that he took time off to be with her. From a lovely birthday cake to red roses and a yummy non-veg meal, it looked like a swell affair. With chicken fish curry, fish fry and French fries being on the platter, it looked like a heavenly treat. Nazila Sitashi is a Gujarati model who is from Muscat. Munawar Faruqui and she twinned in matching outfits for the special day. In one of the pics, we can see him hugging her. She is known as Bubby and fans have started referring to her as Bhabhi. Lock Upp was made by Ekta Kapoor and hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Karan Kundrra came as the jailor.