Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui is dating gorgeous influencer Nazila Sitaishi

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui has unveiled his girlfriend, Nazila Sitaishi last night. She came for the after party held for the contestants. Fans thought that Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora had a special bond, but it turns out that it is just good friendship. Nazila Sitaishi is a Gujarati model and influencer. It seems she has come on some shows too. Munawar Faruqui has confirmed that his legal divorce is underway. He is also the father of a son. He said that he did Lock Upp for his son. Take a look at these gorgeous pictures of Nazila Sitaishi.