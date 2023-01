LOHRI 2023 Look book:

It's time to soak in the festive season. Today, we bring to you the TOP 10 ethnic looks of Film and Television actresses that can inspire you in how to dress up during Lohri. It's time to shine bright in ethnic wear! From Pathaan beauty, Deepika Padukone to Kasautii Zindagii and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes and more are on the list. Traditional wear is a must!