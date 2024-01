Love And War: Ranbir Kapoor sets terms to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

One of the films that is making immense news is Love And War. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has pulled off a casting coup bringing Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal together. It seems Ranbir Kapoor has told SLB that he wants a civil working environment and fixed working hours. The two have worked together in Black and Saawariya. He said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali would abuse and hit assistant directors on his set and he too bore his brunt. But now, Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly set some boundaries for Sanjay Leela Bhansali.