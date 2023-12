Do you know who is Deepika Padukone's go-to stylist?

Shaleena Nathani is the go-to stylist for Deepika Padukone and we must say the actress is the fashion icon of the nation. Deepika rules hearts with her style, thanks to Shaleen. As per Poastoast, Shaleen charges around Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 1 lakh per project. Shaleena's other clients are Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, among others.