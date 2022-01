Lee Jung-jae

Squid Game has catapulted Lee Jung-jae to global superstardom. He is one of the most successful actors in Korea. He began his career on TV with a show Feelings and later graduated to movies. Some of his notable works include The Housemaid, The Thieves, Chief Of Staff, Assassination, Deliver Us from Evil and others. Lee Jung-jae has won countless awards in Korea and Japan. His riveting performance in Squid Game is timeless.