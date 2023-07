Lust Stories 2 actress Kajo stuns in a black saree

Everyone is talking about Lust Stories 2 and Kajol these days. And Kajol is just thriving on it and why not! She has just given one of the best performances of her career in Lust Stories 2 and also left everyone in shock with her bold film and choice. Kajol recently shared some pictures in a black saree in which she looks bewitchingly good. Kajol has always been great with her Instagram game but this time, it's different. Plus the success of Lust Stories 2 is hitting different.