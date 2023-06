Lust Stories 2 divas Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur

Tamannaah Bhatia and Mrunal Thakur are all set for their upcoming film Lust Stories 2. The two leading ladies have been busy promoting their anthology film for Netflix. The film is ruling the entertainment news for various aspects including Tamannaah’s acceptance of her relationship with Vijay Varma. The South Indian actress along with Mrunal Thakur were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport and fans are swooned over their beauty.