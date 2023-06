Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma at the special screening of Lust Stories 2

Netflix's show Lust Stories 2 is going to premiere on June 29. Ahead of the release, a special screening of the show was held today. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma arrived together at the screening. They looked truly, madly and deeply in love with each other as they splashed their crackling chemistry for the shutterbugs.