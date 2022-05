Image credit: Google.com

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The list of top 10 TV shows by Ormax Media is out. Now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah aka TMKOC has been consistently doing well and is at the top position. The show has been in the news over reports of Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji leaving the show.