Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Celebs at Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi's Mehendi

Madhu Varma Mantena and Ira Trivedi are going to tie the knot tomorrow (11 June). The two have known each other for a long time. The pre-wedding festivities of Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's union have already begun. As per the media reports, Madhu and Ira will tie the knot in JW Marriott, Juhu in Mumbai. Their friends and family members will be attending the wedding ceremony. And as you read this, several celebs have joined the duo at their Mehendi ceremony including Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and more.